Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.80. 2,426,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

