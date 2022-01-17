Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $917.47 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $917.47 million and $28.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00207112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00442110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

