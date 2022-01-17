Thingschain Market Capitalization Achieves $25,605.18 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $25,605.18 and approximately $149.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,058.31 or 1.00044073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00094427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00699642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

