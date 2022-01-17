THORChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $55.91 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00014019 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $55.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

