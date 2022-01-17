Thore Cash Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $14,170.88 and $101,010.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00354159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

