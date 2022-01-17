Throne (THN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.30 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $169.30 million and $1.36 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,559,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

