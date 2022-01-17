Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). Approximately 59,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 91,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.35).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.80. The company has a market cap of £36.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In other news, insider Richard Amos bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($64,811.02). Also, insider Thomas (Tom) Joseph Black bought 1,833,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £421,612.08 ($575,265.49).

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

