Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Head-To-Head Review

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 14.21% 31.64% 9.40% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tian Ruixiang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.73 $2.02 billion $5.29 30.47 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.32 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 7 5 0 2.31 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $157.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

