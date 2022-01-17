Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys 107,319 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the period. CECO Environmental accounts for 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of CECO Environmental worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of 125.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

