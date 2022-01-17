Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys 31,735 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares during the period. First Western Financial makes up 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of First Western Financial worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $875,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

