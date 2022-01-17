Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic comprises approximately 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 7.77% of Key Tronic worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

