Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for 2.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.