Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.56% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEOS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEOS opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

