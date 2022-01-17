Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products makes up approximately 1.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,006,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $18.61 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $367.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

