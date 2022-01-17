Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 57,940 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,940 shares during the period. Hill International comprises approximately 2.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 4.09% of Hill International worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Hill International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Hill International Profile

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

