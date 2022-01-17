Tieton Capital Management LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Guess? makes up approximately 1.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Guess? by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

