Time New Bank (TNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $107,508.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $107,508.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

