Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $500,320.98 and approximately $24.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012656 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

