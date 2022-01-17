TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $69,593.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.37 or 0.99985710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00096524 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.00687184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

