TokenPay Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $73,341.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.97 or 1.00070836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00090709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00722732 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

