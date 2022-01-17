TOKPIE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,020.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $12,020.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.