Toncoin (TONCOIN) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and approximately $5.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

