TOP Price Tops $0.0014 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. TOP has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $195,312.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

