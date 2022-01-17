Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TOPCF opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.31. Topcon has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.12.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

