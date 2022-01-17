Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.88

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$102.88 and last traded at C$102.83, with a volume of 144827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.73.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

