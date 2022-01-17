Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

