TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.38. 131,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 43.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.