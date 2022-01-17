TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE YTPG opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at $135,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.