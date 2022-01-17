Transcodium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $821.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Transcodium has a market cap of $121,901.04 and $821.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

