TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of TransUnion worth $160,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

