Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.