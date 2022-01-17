Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.89. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

