Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops One Day Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.