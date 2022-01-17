Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Trex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $106.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.