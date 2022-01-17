Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$3.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James to C$3.85 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. upgraded Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.89.

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.30. 1,605,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.84. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.07 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

