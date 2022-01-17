TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. TriMas reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,560. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

