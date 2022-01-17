TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 87203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.79 million and a PE ratio of 25.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

