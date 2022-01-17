Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $110.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $413.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.05 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $466.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

