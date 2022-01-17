Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce sales of $110.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $413.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.05 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $466.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

