Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.89. 174,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

