Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,101 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.78.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.