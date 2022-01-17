Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.90% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB opened at $54.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

