Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,399 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03.

