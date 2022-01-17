Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 51.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NWL stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

