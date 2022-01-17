Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

