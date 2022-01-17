Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,109 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,090 shares of company stock valued at $177,126,128.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $230.03 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

