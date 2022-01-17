Truist Financial Corp Purchases 550 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $302.35 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.04 and a 200 day moving average of $286.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

