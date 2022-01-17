Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.35 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

