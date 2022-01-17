Truist Financial Corp Sells 23,692 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

DLTR stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.