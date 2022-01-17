Truist Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

MGM stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.